×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bach and IOC: No Olympic city ever as ready as Tokyo

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    05 Dec 2018, 15:26 IST
AP Image

TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach and other International Olympic Committee members are calling Tokyo the best prepared host city in recent memory.

Still, there are problems ahead of the 2020 Games — small by the standards of the corruption-plagued Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

John Coates, the head of an IOC inspection team, wrapped up three days of meetings in Tokyo on Wednesday by saying the city's summer heat is a growing worry. Organizers are proposing to start the marathon between 5:30-6 a.m., and have moved up rugby matches by several hours to play in the cooler morning air.

Organizers are also struggling to keep the 600 billion yen ($5.3 billion) operating budget balanced with heat-related solutions driving up costs. This is the budget for running the games themselves and separate from billions the government is spending to prepare the city.

Associated Press
NEWS
Whither Olympic boxing: Will it be in Tokyo, or not?
RELATED STORY
IOC President Bach lavishes praise on suspended Sheikh Ahmad
RELATED STORY
IOC human rights advisory committee to start with 2024 Games
RELATED STORY
Olympic 'kingmaker' Sheikh Ahmad leaves to handle court case
RELATED STORY
Tokyo Olympics: Costs hit almost $25 billion _ may go higher
RELATED STORY
IOC president has 'serious concerns' about boxing federation
RELATED STORY
Top 10 athletes with the most number of gold medals in...
RELATED STORY
5 times world politics cast a shadow on the Olympic Games
RELATED STORY
10 youngest Olympic medal winners
RELATED STORY
10 best Olympic boxers of all time
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us