Bell sets Xfinity rookie record at Dover with 6th victory

Associated Press
NEWS
News
07 Oct 2018, 03:01 IST
AP Image

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Christopher Bell has won his sixth Xfinity Series race this season, the most for a rookie driver in NASCAR's second-tier series.

Bell won the first Xfinity playoff cutoff race Saturday at Dover International Speedway and passed Greg Biffle (five, 2001) for most rookie wins. Bell has won races at Kentucky, New Hampshire, Iowa and twice at Richmond.

The 2017 Truck Series champion, Bell won the first stage and was never in any serious trouble driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. He led 110 of 200 laps.

He was the only driver headed into the race who secured a spot in the semifinal round.

Ross Chastain, Ryan Truex, Ryan Reed and Brandon Jones all failed to advance.

Bell, Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer, Elliott Sadler, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric and Matt Tifft are still running for the championship when the series picks up in two weeks at Kansas.

