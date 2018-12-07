×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cowboys QB Prescott responds to Eagles' trash talk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    07 Dec 2018, 06:13 IST
DakPrescott-Cropped
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott offered a clever reply when asked about Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill's comments from earlier this week.

Grugier-Hill said the Cowboys are going to "choke" in their week 14 matchup. 

When asked if he had heard Grugier-Hill's remarks, Prescott initially responded: "Who?"

The 25-year-old quarterback then went on to say the reason the Eagles are talking trash is to bring attention to themselves.

"You know, coach [Jason] Garrett has a great saying, and I don't know where he got it from, but winners worry about winning and losers worry about winners,'' Prescott told reporters, per the Dallas Morning News.

"We're focused on ourselves in this locker room about what we need to do to get better in each and every phase of this game to be ready for this week.

"We're not worried about he say, she say.''

He added: "When you play a team like this, a game like this that means what it means, what somebody says doesn't add any motivation."

Grugier-Hill started the conversation on Wednesday when he said: "Look at Dallas' history, they always choke. So we'll go down there and make them choke."

Advertisement

The Cowboys (7-5) are coming off a 13-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints and have won four straight, while the Eagles (6-6) defeated the Washington Redskins 28-13 in week 13. The two faced off against each other on November 11 when the Cowboys won 27-20.

Philadelphia are the defending Super Bowl champions but trail Dallas by one game for the lead in the NFC East.

Omnisport
NEWS
Elliott, Prescott lead Cowboys past Eagles 27-20
RELATED STORY
Elliott takes giant leap needed to lift Cowboys past Eagles
RELATED STORY
Prescott doesn't feel need to preach unity with Cowboys
RELATED STORY
Prescott trying to lead Cowboys back to playoffs in Year 3
RELATED STORY
Prescott, Elliott set up winning FG, Cowboys top Lions 26-24
RELATED STORY
Prescott, Dallas D lead Cowboys to 20-13 win over Giants
RELATED STORY
Missed FG after unusual call helps 'Skins top Cowboys 20-17
RELATED STORY
Cowboys see Prescott's runs as another way to help Elliott
RELATED STORY
Cowboys discuss road woes, Prescott says team 'addressed...
RELATED STORY
Prescott, Cowboys pack punch with pass, rout Jaguars 40-7
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us