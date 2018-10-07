×
Enable wins Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe for 2nd straight year

Associated Press
07 Oct 2018
PARIS (AP) — Enable held off a late charge from Sea Of Class to successfully defend her crown at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday with Frankie Dettori riding his record sixth winner in Europe's richest race.

Trained by John Gosden, the four-year-old filly was a heavy favorite to become the eighth two-time winner of the Arc.

Enable was always traveling strongly at Longchamp on the heels of the leaders and the packed grandstands roared as she hit the front.

In contrast, having been drawn out wide, the William Haggas-trained Sea Of Class was dropped out last by James Doyle and was still a long way off the pace rounding the home turn.

Sea Of Class rattled home once in the clear to set up an epic finish, but Enable had just enough to claim a popular victory in Europe's premier middle-distance race.

Cloth Of Stars was third.

