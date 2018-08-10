Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NFL players protest during anthem, Kaepernick tweets support

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10 Aug 2018
Malcolm Jenkins - cropped
Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins

Kenny Stills and two-time Super Bowl winner Malcolm Jenkins were among the NFL players who protested during the national anthem on Thursday, as Colin Kaepernick tweeted his support.

The NFL has proposed, but not yet implemented, a controversial new anthem policy that requires all players to stand following kneeling demonstrations over social inequality in previous seasons, and Thursday's slate of pre-season fixtures saw protests resurface across some of the games.

Jenkins, playing for the first time since his Philadelphia Eagles side won the Super Bowl, raised his fist - an act that San Francisco 49ers wide-out Marquise Goodwin also made prior to his team's game - while Dolphins receivers Stills and Albert Wilson both took a knee during the anthem.

Kaepernick, who was involved when the protests first emerged two years ago and has been out of the league since the 2016 season, praised Stills and Wilson in a tweet that read: "My brother @kstills continued his protest of systemic oppression tonight by taking a knee. Albert Wilson @iThinkIsee12 joined him in protest. Stay strong brothers!"

Speaking to reporters after the Eagles' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jenkins said: "I just think it's important to keep this conversation going, that we don't let it get stagnant.

"You know, as we understand it, everybody's kind of waiting to see what the league is going to do. It's just my personal decision to keep these things at the forefront."

