Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wife of Denver Broncos owner says she also has Alzheimer's

Associated Press
NEWS
News
AP Image

DENVER (AP) — The wife of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen says she has Alzheimer's, a disease which led her husband to give up control of the team four years ago.

In an announcement Wednesday, Annabel Bowlen said she wanted to make her diagnosis public right away to help raise awareness about others dealing with the disease.

"I feel that it is important for people to know that those in my situation do not need to completely withdraw from their daily activities," Annabel Bowlen said in a statement released through the team. "Based on my own experience with Pat, there will still be many joyous and rewarding moments for me as well as my family and friends.

"I intend to proceed in life with the same strength, courage and endurance that Pat has shown in his battle with this disease. Like Pat, I know there will be good days and bad days ahead."

Her five children said in a statement that they have been inspired by the strength and courage she has shown while supporting their father. The statement says they're confident she will bring "the same grace, compassion and determination to her fight."

The team was placed in a trust when Pat Bowlen stepped down in 2014 because of Alzheimer's. The trust is overseen by three people, including team president and CEO Joe Ellis.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Chad Kelly has chance to win Broncos backup QB job
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Bethea: New NFL policy 'not really a compromise'
RELATED STORY
A rivalry beyond the shores of UK - Screening of...
RELATED STORY
5 weird sports you might have never heard of
RELATED STORY
Former JP Motorsports crew member breaks jaw of team...
RELATED STORY
Gymnastics exec says she was told to keep quiet about Nassar
RELATED STORY
'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance
RELATED STORY
Abused gymnast Aly Raisman: 'I've barely worked out'
RELATED STORY
Brit Jay Howard not stepping out of Indy 500 for anyone
RELATED STORY
College scandals put sports doctors under new scrutiny
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us