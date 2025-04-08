Top 6 reactions from Yankees vs Tigers Game 1 after umpire Bruce Dreckman's performance

The Detroit Tigers came up with a 6-2 victory over the New York Yankees on a cold afternoon at Comerica Park on Monday, with home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman earning plenty of attention for his performance in the game.
The veteran umpire maintained an inconsistent strike zone, which especially boiled over when he issued a walk to the Tigers off Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon.
According to MLB insider Don Keydich of NBC Sports, Dreckman was reportedly seen drinking in the morning before the start of the game. We present some of the best fan reactions to the sensational rumor on social media.
The weather in Detroit was recorded at 38 degrees, but the temperature nearly reached boiling point when Bruce Dreckman gave a walk to Tigers' No. 9 hitter Ryan Kriedler on a perfectly located breaking ball from Carlos Rodon. The Yankees pitcher protested the call from the umpire, but to no avail, which now put runners on both first and second base with two more outs to get.
Carlos Rodon struck out the next batter but gave up a three-run homer to Andres Ibanez, which put the Tigers into the lead, and they didn't surrender it until the end. Rodon couldn't keep his focus for the rest of the outing after that, allowing two more earned runs before exiting after the sixth inning.
Don Keydich posted a report on X concerning Bruce Dreckman after the game.
"MLB Umpire Bruce Dreckman was spotted "Taking swigs from a bottle of Hennessy" outside of MGM Grand Detroit at 10 AM this morning, prior to the Tigers vs. Yankees game, sources tell NBC Sports," he wrote.
MLB fans reacted to the rumors with comments to the post on X.
"No way this is true lol would make a lot of sense if it was," said one.
"Don’t blame him, it’s f****** Detroit!," another commented.
"Gotta warm up a little man it’s freezing out there," replied one fan.
The sarcastic comments from fans regarding Dreckman kept pouring on X.
"He was properly up for 36 hours straight gambling , so he’s got an excuse," posted one.
"No wonder his strike zone was so s***," wrote another.
"Was it the LeBron Hennessy, though?," another wondered.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone also had a lengthy argument with the home plate umpire during the game but didn't receive marching orders.
Strong track record of Bruce Dreckman
Despite his bizarre performance on Monday afternoon, Bruce Dreckman has been one of the best and longest-serving umpires in MLB, with more than two decades of experience. He participated in his second All-Star Game last year and had a 93.3% accuracy and 94.3% consistency in his calls, according to Ump Scorecards.
The 54-year-old from Le Mars, Iowa, was the home plate umpire for Hall of Famer Roy Halladay's no-hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the 2010 National League Division Series.
He doesn't use a handheld indicator to count balls and strikes and instead employs an elastic down indicator on his thumbs, making him the only umpire in the MLB to do so.