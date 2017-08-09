Beasley joins Knicks on one-year deal

Beasley was the second overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, but his career has been a disappointment.

by Omnisport News 09 Aug 2017, 04:28 IST

Michael Beasley

The New York Knicks are giving Michael Beasley another chance in the NBA after signing him on a one-year deal.

New York announced the 28-year-old forward's arrival on Tuesday, along with journeyman Ramon Sessions.

Beasley – the second overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft – was the Big 12 player of the year coming out of Kansas State but has bounced around the league.

He appeared in 56 games, with six starts, last season for the Milwaukee Bucks — his fifth NBA team, averaging 9.4 points in just under 17 minutes per game.

Over his career, Beasley has averaged 12.6 points per game and 4.7 rebounds. He appeared in 81 games as a rookie for the Miami Heat, scoring 13.9 points per game. That increased to 14.8 points per game the following year and an average of 19.2 over the 2010-11 season.

But the Heat traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2011 amid off-court issues that continued in Minnesota with a possession citation during a traffic stop for speeding.

Beasley has battled substance abuse his entire career, but has been fairly clean off the court since 2014.

After stints with the Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns, he returned to the Heat in 2013 before joining the Houston Rockets during the 2015-16 season and playing for the Bucks last term.

Though Beasley played sparingly for Milwaukee, he was an effective scorer and shot a career-best 41.9 percent from three-point range.