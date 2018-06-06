Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Cavaliers facing critical Game 3 vs. Warriors in NBA Finals

Cavaliers facing critical Game 3 vs. Warriors in NBA Finals

Associated Press
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 16:31 IST
22
AP Image

CLEVELAND (AP) — For LeBron James, losing is no longer an option.

With Cleveland down 2-0 to Golden State in the NBA Finals, James knows better than anyone that he and the Cavaliers are facing a must-win situation in Game 3 on Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series. James acknowledged the Cavs are facing a "tall task" as it is against the Warriors, who are seeking their second straight title and third in four years.

Stephen Curry made nine 3-pointers in Golden State's Game 2 win, and the Warriors, who live by a "Strength In Numbers" slogan, could get back forward Andre Iguodala for Game 3. Iguodala has missed the past six games with a knee injury but practiced Tuesday.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue plans to switch up his rotation and play forward Rodney Hood, whose role has been reduced since the start of the postseason.

2018 NBA Finals - Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers 103-122...
RELATED STORY
2018 NBA Finals: 5 Things the Cleveland Cavaliers must do...
RELATED STORY
2018 NBA Finals Game 1: Cleveland Cavaliers 114-124...
RELATED STORY
History beckons for Warriors and Cavaliers – the NBA...
RELATED STORY
The 4 NBA teams that came back from an 0-2 deficit in the...
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals: The Cavaliers are sailing in a sinking boat 
RELATED STORY
5 keys for the Cavaliers to win the NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
2018 NBA Finals: 5 Reasons why the Golden State Warriors...
RELATED STORY
5 highest scoring games in NBA Finals history
RELATED STORY
Warriors' Thompson questionable for game two of NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...