Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mystics F Delle Donne questionable with knee bone bruise

Associated Press
NEWS
News
38   //    30 Aug 2018, 01:58 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne has a bone bruise in her left knee and will be listed as questionable for Game 3 of the WNBA semifinal series against the Atlanta Dream.

The Mystics announced Delle Donne's status Wednesday, two days before they host the Dream.

The best-of-five series is tied at 1-all.

Delle Donne was injured on a drive to the basket with a little more than 3 minutes left in Washington's 78-75 loss at Atlanta on Tuesday night.

The Mystics were leading 70-68 when she was hurt. Delle Donne had 27 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal before leaving the game.

She is one of the WNBA's top players, winning MVP honors in 2015 and finishing third in the voting for that award this season.

Associated Press
NEWS
Mystics ease past Sparks 96-64 to reach semifinals
RELATED STORY
Delle Donne and Parker choose their teams for All-Star Game
RELATED STORY
Cambage breaks WNBA's two-game scoring record with 88 points
RELATED STORY
Taurasi scores 29 as Mercury snap 13-game skid against Lynx
RELATED STORY
Griner, Taurasi lead Mercury past Sun, 96-86
RELATED STORY
Lynx beat Mystics 88-83 on "Lindsay Whalen Day"
RELATED STORY
Warriors' Thompson questionable for game two of NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
Iguodala questionable for game three of NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
Cambage breaks WNBA 2-game scoring mark with 88 points
RELATED STORY
Brunson grabs record-breaking rebound in Lynx win
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us