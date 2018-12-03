USA, Spain qualify for World Cup

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 20 // 03 Dec 2018, 08:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The United States' Travis Trice

The United States and Spain were among the nations booking their spots at next year's FIBA Basketball World Cup on Sunday.

USA, five-time champions, sealed their place at the tournament courtesy of a 78-70 win over Uruguay in Montevideo in Group E of qualifying.

Eric Moreland had a double-double for the winners, contributing 10 points and 13 rebounds, while Travis Trice scored 17 points.

Argentina also moved through from the same group after cruising to an 85-71 win over Mexico in La Rioja.

In Europe, 2006 winners Spain and Turkey sealed qualification from Group I on Sunday.

Spain scraped past Ukraine 72-68, while Turkey progressed despite a 71-66 loss to Montenegro.

While Montenegro sit third in the group, Latvia are level on points after an 82-77 victory over Slovenia.

In Group J, qualified Lithuania thrashed Croatia 79-62, Poland cruised past Italy 94-78 and Hungary needed overtime to beat Netherlands 91-86.

New Zealand and South Korea booked their spots from Asia after wins over Syria and Jordan respectively.

In Africa, Cameroon kept their chances alive by crushing Egypt 80-60, while Angola beat Tunisia in a clash between two nations who will be at the tournament next year.