We're not going to let up! - Harden hails Rockets' aggression

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    07 May 2019, 13:44 IST
JamesHarden - cropped
Rockets star James Harden

James Harden pinpointed the Houston Rockets' more aggressive approach in the past two games against the Golden State Warriors after squaring their NBA playoff series at 2-2.

The Warriors led the Western Conference semi-final matchup 2-0 but the Rockets have responded in fine fashion, levelling the tie with Monday's 112-108 win in Game 4.

And star man Harden, who contributed 38 points and 10 rebounds, revealed afterwards that Houston had acknowledged a need to change their approach in order to stop the defending champions.

The Rockets ran Golden State close last season, too, and Harden believes his side are well equipped to challenge the best.

"We talked about it after the first two games," he told a news conference. "They did what they were supposed to do. Then we had an opportunity to go back home and do what we're supposed to do and we did that.

"Now it's best out of three and whoever can get a road win.

"For us, it was about being aggressive, our mentality changed after Game 2 to be more aggressive on both ends of the ball.

"Defensively, we had to make sure that everything they got wasn't easy. They still got a lot of offensive rebounds and missed a lot of open shots, but we did also.

"Both teams were fighting, you've got tired legs, guys playing a lot of minutes, and that's where we can make the plays."

He added: "Most teams can't go back at them. Most teams don't have the personnel to compete with them defensively and then, offensively, go back at them.

"That's all we're doing. We know what's at stake, we know who we're playing against, we're not going to let up. We're going to keep coming at you until the end of the game.

"Every possession is going to be a fight, going to be a battle, and we've got to get ready for Game 5."

Harden's eye, which hindered him in Game 2, was still bloodshot as he faced the media, yet he insists it is no longer a problem.

"It just looks crazy. It's getting better," he said. "I'm able to run around and see what I'm doing, and that's all that matters.

"It'll probably be another couple of days or maybe another week until it clears out, so I keep putting my eye drops in and I don't feel any pain or soreness in my eye. It should be good."

