Amla replaced by Hendricks due to father's illness

Omnisport
NEWS
News
174   //    12 Mar 2019, 17:26 IST
HashimAmla - cropped
South Africa batsman Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla will miss the remainder of South Africa's ODI series against Sri Lanka on compassionate grounds due to his father falling ill.

Amla had been called up on Monday as the Proteas sought to rotate him with Reeza Hendricks, who dropped out of the squad for the final two matches.

But Hendricks has now returned to the group due to Amla's absence, with South Africa team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee sending the departing star's family his best wishes.

"Hashim has asked to be excused from the last two ODIs of the current series against Sri Lanka on compassionate grounds since his father is critically ill," he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Hashim and his family during this difficult time and we understand that family obligations always come first.

"The selectors have decided to add Reeza Hendricks to the squad. It was always the intention of the selectors to rotate Hashim and Reeza during this Sri Lanka ODI series."

South Africa have won the first three matches of the five-match series, having previously lost both Tests to Sri Lanka in spectacular fashion.

