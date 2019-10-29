Amla signs two-year Surrey Kolpak deal

Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla

Former South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has signed a two-year Kolpak deal with Surrey.

The prolific batsman retired from international cricket in August and has since been linked with a return to The Oval - where he spent spells in 2013 and 2014.

Surrey on Tuesday confirmed the 36-year-old, South Africa's second-highest Test run scorer, will join Morne Morkel at the county for the next two seasons.

Amla said: "Surrey are one of the most established and accomplished cricket clubs in the world and I am very excited to be joining them again while also not forgetting the opportunity to play alongside my good friend Morne Morkel again.

"I was part of the Surrey team in 2013 and 2014 and thoroughly enjoyed myself during those stints, so to rekindle that relationship for a longer period is something that excites me.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Alec Stewart and the rest of his team."

Surrey director of cricket Stewart added: "With several of our players now in or around the international set-up, the opportunity to bring Hashim back to Surrey was too good to ignore.

"His record speaks for itself and we know from his previous spells here that he will be an excellent resource for all of our players to learn from both on and off the field."