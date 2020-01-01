Angelo Mathews returns to Sri Lanka T20 squad for India tour

Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva have been recalled to Sri Lanka's Twenty20 squad for their three-match tour of India.

Former skipper Mathews has not represented his country in the shortest format since August 2018, while Dhananjaya's most recent T20I appearance came last March.

However, both are now back in favour as Sri Lanka look to bounce back from three comprehensive defeats in their last T20 series against Australia.

Nuwan Pradeep misses out due to an injury sustained in practice, meaning Kasun Rajitha retains his place in a 16-man squad.

Sri Lanka T20I squad for India tour 2020 - https://t.co/JV77409Pd0#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/UCZAYcmcOz — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) January 1, 2020

Shehan Jayasuriya, who played the last T20 in Australia, is the other player to be cut from Sri Lanka's previous selection.

The squad will leave for India on Thursday, ahead of the first T20 on Sunday.