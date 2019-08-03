×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Australia must learn from centurion Burns' character, says Waugh

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    03 Aug 2019, 01:12 IST
RoryBurns - cropped
Rory Burns at Edgbaston

Australia mentor Steve Waugh feels the tourists have to learn from the way Rory Burns dug in to make 125 not out on the second day of the first Ashes Test.

England put themselves in a strong position on Friday as Burns produced his maiden century in the longest format, moving the hosts to within 17 runs of Australia's first-innings total with six wickets in hand.

Burns rode his luck at times but ultimately turned the match in his side's favour. Waugh was impressed by how the England opener handled himself and stated the Australia batsmen should take note.

"That's Test match cricket. You've got to grind it out and do the hard yards," he said. "It's not about how good you look, it's about how many runs you get.

"That was a good innings for some of our players to look at and learn from, sure.

"I know myself, playing tough Test match cricket, when someone scores runs for the opposition, you've got to be smart to look at how they got those runs, how they went about it.

"When you watch someone get 120 not out, you've got to take something from that and put it in your own game."

Waugh added: "I haven't seen a lot of him, but his concentration was excellent. He obviously knows his game really well.

"To get 100 on that pitch is a good performance - in Ashes cricket, it's really important for his side. I'll give him full credit.

Advertisement

"He played and missed a few times, but you need a little bit of luck. He showed a lot of character today, so he's got to be proud of that effort."

Neither side were helped by more errors from the umpires, who were widely criticised after day one, but Waugh was not looking for excuses.

"There's been a couple [of mistakes] over the past few days, but I think it evens out," he said. "You can't rely on that to win a Test match.

"You need to take luck out of the equation and play a little bit better."

Burns thoroughly enjoyed his outing and is keen to see England build a lead on day three.

"It was a wonderful experience," he said. "Hopefully I'm not done yet and hopefully we can push on from the position we're in tomorrow."

Advertisement
Ashes 2019: Rory Burns completes timely maiden hundred as Australia hit back
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Century a long way from Ireland woes for Burns
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Burns nears hundred as England eye healthy lead
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Burns' unbeaten century underpins strong day for England
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Stunning Smith century rescues Australia as England face Anderson wait
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Probable squad for Australia
RELATED STORY
Ashes History: 5 batsmen with the most runs in Ashes Tests 
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Broad & Woakes tighten England control as Australia crumble
RELATED STORY
England's fragile top order threatens Ashes hopes
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Broad wants England to take inspiration from Smith masterclass
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 03:30 PM
AUS 284/10
ENG 267/4 (90.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: England trail Australia by 17 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 11
EDM 165/9 (20.0 ov)
VAN
LIVE
Vancouver Knights won the toss and elected to bowl.
EDM VS VAN live score
| Yesterday
DUR 139/10 (19.5 ov)
LAN 140/5 (18.5 ov)
Lancashire Lightning won by 5 wickets
DUR VS LAN live score
| Fri, 02 Aug, 11:00 PM
Essex
Gloucestershire
ESX VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Global T20 Canada
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Physical Disability World Series
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us