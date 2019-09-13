×
Ashes 2019: Warner & Smith's contrasting Ashes exemplified in one stat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
163   //    13 Sep 2019, 21:52 IST

Steve Smith and David Warner have experienced contrasting fortunes in the Ashes
Steve Smith and David Warner have experienced contrasting fortunes in the Ashes

David Warner has endured a torrid Ashes series, with the contrast between his performances and that of team-mate Steve Smith could hardly be greater.

Warner was dismissed for scores of two, eight, three, five and 61 before recording three successive ducks prior to the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

His dire form continued in London on Friday, as he edged Jofra Archer behind for five in the second over of Australia's first innings.

It means he has scored only 84 runs, while Smith's incredible staying power at the crease has him eyeing a place in the top five on the list of players to have scored the most runs in an Ashes series.

Smith's boundary count is already higher than Warner's run tally, with Australia's talisman in position to add significantly to that tally having reached tea on 59 not out.

8 - David Warner has been dismissed for single figures in 8 of his 9 knocks during this #Ashes series. Tricky. pic.twitter.com/Ppulkh2nll
— OptaJim (@OptaJim) September 13, 2019

<script></script>

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IND vs SA schedule, IND vs SA head to head, news, results, points table, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

Ashes 2019
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in England 2019
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Aug
ENG 258/10 & 258/5
AUS 250/10 & 154/6
Match Drawn
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Thu, 22 Aug
AUS 179/10 & 246/10
ENG 67/10 & 362/9
England won by 1 wicket
AUS VS ENG live score
4th Test | Wed, 04 Sep
AUS 497/8 & 186/6
ENG 301/10 & 197/10
Australia won by 185 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
5th Test | Thu, 12 Sep
ENG 294/10 & 329/10
AUS 225/10 & 263/10
England won by 135 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Australia in England 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Australia Women in West Indies 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
Twenty20 Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Caribbean Premier League
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
