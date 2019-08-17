×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashes 2019: Waugh defends Bancroft as Australia opener's woes continue

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    17 Aug 2019, 01:42 IST
CameronBancroft - cropped
Cameron Bancroft in the second Test at Lord's

Steve Waugh says Australia must stand by opener Cameron Bancroft "for the long term" despite his tough start to the Ashes.

Bancroft's first three knocks of the series in England have returned eight, seven and 13, while he was the victim of Jofra Archer's maiden Test wicket at Lord's on Friday.

Fellow opener David Warner has also struggled so far, contributing two, eight and three, even though Australia thrashed England in the first match at Edgbaston.

Bancroft, Warner and star man Steve Smith - who made two centuries in Birmingham - are all playing Test cricket for the first time since bans for their role in the team's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

It is Bancroft, 26, whose position is being questioned at this stage, but Waugh, the team's mentor, is preaching faith in the Durham captain.

"I thought Bancroft hung in there pretty well," Waugh said after Australia ended a rain-affected third day on 80-4 in their first innings, 178 runs behind.

"He just needed to spend another half-hour there, get a few more balls away out of the middle and he would have been right.

"It's a fine line. You can analyse and scrutinise players but that's Test match cricket. Sometimes you are going to miss out. If you pick a guy, you back him for the long term and, right now, we are confident those guys are going to bounce back.

Advertisement

"[Bancroft and Warner] both want to get a lot more runs obviously, but Test match cricket is tough. It's challenging and the conditions over here are not easy for batting.

"It's not as if the ball is coming on and you can play a big cover drive. You have to work really hard for every run.

"And both bowling attacks are world class. You are up against some really quality bowlers who have taken a lot of wickets, have a lot of experience and a lot of know-how, and you've got to work hard for your runs."

In a further defence of Bancroft, Waugh added: "Cameron's preparation for this Test was excellent. He looked really good in the nets and he's pretty relaxed at the moment.

"He'd like some more runs but I am backing him to do well. He's a thoroughly professional cricketer, a nice, decent guy who works hard at his game.

"He's dedicated and he's disappointed he missed out, but he's the sort of cricketer who's tough and he'll come back."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 03:30 PM
ENG 258/10
AUS 80/4 (37.1 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia trail England by 178 runs with 6 wickets remaining
ENG VS AUS live score
1st Test | 09:45 AM
NZ 249/10 & 195/7 (76.0 ov)
SL 267/10
Day 3 | Stumps: New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 177 runs with 3 wickets remaining
NZ VS SL live score
1st Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 10:00 AM
Sri Lanka
New Zealand
SL VS NZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Physical Disability World Series
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us