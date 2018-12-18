Australia levels series 1-1 with a 146-run win over India

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia trounced India by 146 runs to level the four-test series 1-1 on the final day on Tuesday.

Needing 287 runs to win, India, resuming the day on 112-5, was skittled out for 140 as fast bowler Mitchel Starc (3-46) and offspinner Nathan Lyon (3-39) made a mockery of the India second innings.

Fellow fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood (2-24) and Pat Cummins (2-25) contributed in a supporting role.

India lost the last six wickets for 42 runs as Australia hurried to its first victory in seven test matches since beating South Africa in Durban in March this year.

Australia was home for lunch after outplaying the No.1 test team in the world.

India won the first test in Adelaide by 31 runs last week.

"I am relieved personally," said skipper Tim Paine after the long awaited test win. "It's hard work ... I am really proud of the competitive and hard cricket we played."

Both teams were left battered and bruised on a pitch that crumbled with widening cracks at Perth Stadium — the newest test venue.

India in particular enjoyed bowling on it leaving the Australian batsmen ducking for cover with opener Aaron Finch forced to retire after taking a painful blow on his hand.

"It was a tough and bruising test," Paine added. "Both teams have outstanding fast bowling attacks.

"We have some inexperienced players in terms of test matches played. To get a win like that against the best test team in the world is going to give them a huge boost of confidence.

"The game tightened up a lot at certain stages and we stuck to our guns and delivered our skills really well under pressure against a team as good as India it's really pleasing for our side."

Skipper Virat Kohli rued missed opportunities but acknowledged his side was beaten by a better one over the five days.

"Australia played better cricket and consistently," Kohli said. "They deserved to win.

"We didn't play with the same intensity as we did in the first test match," Kohli added.

"We always had the belief we could do it, but they were more relentless and pitched the ball in the right area for long enough to put us in trouble."

Kohli defended his decision to play an all-seam attack by leaving out a specialist spinner.

"We never thought as as team that we needed a spin option," Kohli said. "Nathan bowled really well on this wicket. With the skill level and consistency he was able to get the maximum out of this pitch. He bowled well according to the conditions."

Kohli batted beautifully for over six hours to anchor the Indian first innings and scored his sixth test century in Australia.

"When you don't win you really don't rank your performance, and at the moment it's irrelevant because we didn't get the result we wanted. I want to contribute in a winning cause."

It was an outstanding bowling effort by man-of-the-match Lyon who claimed a match bag of 8-106 after he took 5-67 in the first innings to secure a crucial 43-run lead to tilt the balance in Australia's favour.

He has taken 17 wickets in the first two tests of the series so far. Lyon has also taken 80 wickets against India in test cricket - the second highest by a spinner.

Lyon is the joint highest wicket taker in 2018 calendar year with 48 wickets (average 26.02) in nine test matches alongside Sri Lankan offspinner Dilruwan Perera.

After Australia scored 326 in the first innings, India replied with 283 runs which was largely built around Kohli's 25th test century in his 75th test,

Australia was then dismissed for 243 when swing bowler Mohammed Shami claimed a career-best 6-56.

Both captains played down the onfield sledging with Kohli saying, "As long as there's no swearing and personal attack it is fine. Little bit of banter is fine ... this is test cricket and it has to be competitive."

"It what's said, and not how much that matters," Paine said. "We played with our skills and not on emotions."