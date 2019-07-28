×
Australia primed for success in Ashes battle with England, insists Siddle

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    28 Jul 2019, 13:58 IST
Siddle_cropped
Peter Siddle knows all about English conditions from his time playing county cricket.

Peter Siddle has faith in Australia's well-balanced squad to cope with whatever is thrown at them during the Ashes series against England.

Tim Paine's side are aiming to become the first touring party from Down Under to triumph on English soil since 2001, though Australia are the current holders of the urn following their emphatic 4-0 triumph in 2017-18.

Siddle was also involved in the past three unsuccessful tours to England, though he believes the current crop are better placed for success in unfamiliar conditions.

"We are a lot more aware of the team set-up and the dynamics we need to win a series in England," the seamer said.

"A couple of the other series I've played in, we haven't been quite suited to the conditions and have gone about it the wrong way.

"But I think, especially with the squad that’s been picked and the players that are in and around the group, we've got a good skill set, so whatever is dished up to us wicket-wise, we will be able to cope and handle what they throw at us."

Siddle's faith stems from the number of Australian players in the 17-man squad who have experienced playing in England.

The 34-year-old acknowledges his time playing county cricket for Essex, where he has taken 34 wickets in eight first-class outings at an average of just 20.08 this year, has helped him to become a better bowler.

"I'm in a good frame of mind – the confidence that I have after the last two seasons over here playing for Essex has put me in a good position to know that I’m comfortable with my game, especially in England," Siddle said.

"I know that if I get the opportunity to play in this series, I'm more ready than ever. I'm definitely bowling a lot better than I have done in these conditions, and that's the best thing that I bring to this team now.

"I've got a pretty good record at Test cricket in Ashes games in England. But my experience over the last couple of years ...I've learned a lot. A lot of new skills and ways to go about it and I can play a big part in this series."

The first Ashes Test begins on Thursday at Edgbaston.

