×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australia unchanged for historic Perth Test

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    13 Dec 2018, 14:59 IST
Painecropped
Australia Test captain Tim Paine

Australia have named an unchanged team for the inaugural Test at Perth Stadium against India.

Aaron Finch has retained his place at the top of the order after failing twice in a defeat in the opening Test at Adelaide Oval.

Mitchell Starc unsurprisingly keeps his spot in the side despite concerns being expressed about the left-arm paceman's lack of rhythm.

Captain Tim Paine damaged his troublesome right index finger in the first Test, but declared himself fit as Australia attempt to level the four-match series.

Paine said Starc's place in the team was never really in doubt and backed the quick to show what he is capable of in conditions which should bring out the best in him.

"I don't think there was any [consideration],” Paine said on Thursday.

"Starcy has been good for us. The criticism he's come under this week has been pretty unfair.

"His best and his worst are getting closer together and I think we're getting closer to his best again.

Advertisement

"When he cops criticism he takes it pretty personally and sometimes that brings the best out of him."

India will have to do without Rohit Sharma (back) and Ravichandran Ashwin (side).

 

Australia: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Omnisport
NEWS
Australia vs India 2018: Should India go with an...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India Test series: 3 Most important batsmen...
RELATED STORY
Perth Test: Nature of the pitch revealed
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 2nd Test preview: A new...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 2 changes India could make...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, Test series: Will it be fast...
RELATED STORY
Perth will suit Australia more than India: Ponting
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018, 2nd Test: What India's battling...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian wins against Australia in Tests
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: India beat Australia by 31...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us