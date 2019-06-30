×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bairstow scores maiden World Cup hundred as England post 337

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    30 Jun 2019, 19:12 IST
JonnyBairstow - Cropped
Jonny Bairstow walks off after his century

Jonny Bairstow scored his first Cricket World Cup century as England left India needing a record ODI chase at Edgbaston to win a crucial encounter.

Criticised as having a "negative, pathetic mindset" by former captain Michael Vaughan after his claims people had been waiting for England to fail, Bairstow responded in magnificent fashion as the tournament hosts posted 337-7 on Sunday.

Bairstow clubbed 10 fours and six sixes for his 111 before falling to Mohammed Shami, having put on 160 for the first wicket alongside the returning Jason Roy, who was fortunate when India opted not to review when he had gloved behind and went on to make a lively 66 from 57 balls.

India responded well after that opening salvo and, led by Shami's 5-69, prevented England from threatening 400 on a good batting pitch, though Ben Stokes (79 off 54) ensured their target was an imposing one.

And, with Australia's successful chase of 278 in 1993 against England still representing the highest at this ground, the hosts will have high hopes of ensuring India do not deal their semi-final hopes a potentially fatal blow.

Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Roaring Roy, England cricket's symbol of confidence
RELATED STORY
Bairstow answers critics with hundred as Rahul limps off for India
RELATED STORY
Bairstow, Warner tons demolish RCB, Sunrisers post 231/2
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England Vs Australia: Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 6, Eng vs Pak: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs Sri Lanka, Predicted 11 and Key Players for England
RELATED STORY
Bairstow to leave IPL for England World Cup camp
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, ENG v AFG - Predicted playing 11 and key players for England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Australia qualify for semifinals with crushing win over England  
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 38
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 31/1 (10.5 ov)
LIVE
India need 307 runs to won from 39.1 overs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 37 | Yesterday
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 39 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 36 | Yesterday
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us