Bairstow scores maiden World Cup hundred as England post 337

Jonny Bairstow scored his first Cricket World Cup century as England left India needing a record ODI chase at Edgbaston to win a crucial encounter.

Criticised as having a "negative, pathetic mindset" by former captain Michael Vaughan after his claims people had been waiting for England to fail, Bairstow responded in magnificent fashion as the tournament hosts posted 337-7 on Sunday.

Bairstow clubbed 10 fours and six sixes for his 111 before falling to Mohammed Shami, having put on 160 for the first wicket alongside the returning Jason Roy, who was fortunate when India opted not to review when he had gloved behind and went on to make a lively 66 from 57 balls.

India responded well after that opening salvo and, led by Shami's 5-69, prevented England from threatening 400 on a good batting pitch, though Ben Stokes (79 off 54) ensured their target was an imposing one.

And, with Australia's successful chase of 278 in 1993 against England still representing the highest at this ground, the hosts will have high hopes of ensuring India do not deal their semi-final hopes a potentially fatal blow.

