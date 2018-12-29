×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bancroft named in Scorchers' BBL squad as ball-tampering ban expires

Omnisport
NEWS
News
57   //    29 Dec 2018, 09:52 IST
Bancroft-cropped
Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft is set to return to cricket after the Australian was included in Perth Scorchers' 13-man squad for their Big Bash League clash against Hobart Hurricanes following his ball-tampering suspension.

Bancroft's nine-month ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal – also involving Steve Smith and David Warner – against South Africa in March expired on Saturday.

The 26-year-old – who considered quitting cricket and becoming a yoga teacher during his exile – was suspended after attempting to alter the condition of the ball with sandpaper during the Newlands Test.

However, Bancroft is now free to return to domestic cricket after he was named in Perth's squad to face the Hurricanes in Launceston on Sunday.

Scorchers head coach Adam Voges said: "It's great to have Cam back in the squad again. It's been a long year for him and now he can move forward and get back to playing cricket at a high level."

Western Australian batsman Bancroft marked the expiration of his ban with an Instagram post on Friday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

28/3/18 - 28/12/18 What a journey this has been over the last 9 months. For me, in what seemed like troubled times in April can remember lying in bed feeling for some thing. Some inspiration and motivation to get me out of bed. After thinking, reading, wondering and living it came to me that I had a choice. To lay in suffering or get up, show up and act. Action led to motivation and motivation gave me all the inspiration I needed. Here I am now. Grateful of where I am and the person I continue to grow to be. Thank you to every person, group, team and community I have come across over the last 9 months. You know who you are. Namaste Have faith and embrace uncertainty. Cam x

A post shared by Cameron Bancroft (@cbancroft4) on

"What a journey this has been over the last nine months," Bancroft wrote. "For me, in what seemed like troubled times in April can remember lying in bed feeling for something.

"Some inspiration and motivation to get me out of bed. After thinking, reading, wondering and living it came to me that I had a choice. To lay in suffering or get up, show up and act. Action led to motivation and motivation gave me all the inspiration I needed.

Advertisement

"Here I am now. Grateful of where I am and the person I continue to grow to be. Thank you to every person, group, team and community I have come across over the last 9 months. You know who you are. Namaste Have faith and embrace uncertainty."

The Scorchers have won one of their opening three BBL games this season.

Omnisport
NEWS
BBL 2018-19, Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers:...
RELATED STORY
Bancroft to return, teenager Lamichhane to fly the flag...
RELATED STORY
Bancroft considered quitting cricket for yoga teaching...
RELATED STORY
O'Keefe, Silk help Sixers sink Scorchers
RELATED STORY
Stats: Perth Scorchers - the most successful team in Big...
RELATED STORY
Harper-Nabi stand helps Renegades end Scorchers hoodoo
RELATED STORY
BBL 2018-19: Adelaide struck by Scorching heat at Perth.
RELATED STORY
Will captaincy make or break Chris Lynn?
RELATED STORY
Sandpaper Gate: Warner encouraged me to tamper with ball,...
RELATED STORY
BBL 08 Match 8, Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers: Preview...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us