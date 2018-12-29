Bancroft named in Scorchers' BBL squad as ball-tampering ban expires

Australian batsman Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft is set to return to cricket after the Australian was included in Perth Scorchers' 13-man squad for their Big Bash League clash against Hobart Hurricanes following his ball-tampering suspension.

Bancroft's nine-month ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal – also involving Steve Smith and David Warner – against South Africa in March expired on Saturday.

The 26-year-old – who considered quitting cricket and becoming a yoga teacher during his exile – was suspended after attempting to alter the condition of the ball with sandpaper during the Newlands Test.

However, Bancroft is now free to return to domestic cricket after he was named in Perth's squad to face the Hurricanes in Launceston on Sunday.

Scorchers head coach Adam Voges said: "It's great to have Cam back in the squad again. It's been a long year for him and now he can move forward and get back to playing cricket at a high level."

Western Australian batsman Bancroft marked the expiration of his ban with an Instagram post on Friday.

"What a journey this has been over the last nine months," Bancroft wrote. "For me, in what seemed like troubled times in April can remember lying in bed feeling for something.

"Some inspiration and motivation to get me out of bed. After thinking, reading, wondering and living it came to me that I had a choice. To lay in suffering or get up, show up and act. Action led to motivation and motivation gave me all the inspiration I needed.

"Here I am now. Grateful of where I am and the person I continue to grow to be. Thank you to every person, group, team and community I have come across over the last 9 months. You know who you are. Namaste Have faith and embrace uncertainty."

The Scorchers have won one of their opening three BBL games this season.