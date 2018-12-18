×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bancroft to return, teenager Lamichhane to fly the flag for Nepal in Big Bash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
65   //    18 Dec 2018, 21:17 IST
Bancroftcropped
Perth Scorchers batsman Cameron Bancroft

Cameron Bancroft will be under the microscope and history-making Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will realise a dream in what promises to be another thrilling Big Bash League.

There have been underwhelming attendances for Australia matches after the ball-tampering scandal left a sour taste in the mouth of the cricket-loving public.

Victory over India in the second Test at Perth Stadium provided a lift and the start of the BBL on Wednesday will get the crowds flocking to venues far and wide for pulsating action.

Steve Smith and David Warner remain banned, but Bancroft is set to make his return from a nine-month suspension imposed for using sandpaper on the ball at Newlands in March.

The Perth Scorchers opening batsman will be braced for a frosty reception if selected to face Hobart Hurricanes in Launceston on December 30 - a day after his ban comes to an end.

Lamichhane will make history when he becomes the first player from Nepal to feature in the glitzy eight-team tournament.

The 18-year-old tweaker stated two years ago that he dreamed of playing in the BBL and he will get his wish in the eighth edition of the Twenty20 extravaganza after signing for Melbourne Stars.

"It always means we're carrying the whole nation on our shoulders," he told cricket.com.au. "If I perform well, it'll be good for Nepal cricket as well as me.

Advertisement

"For the youngsters [in Nepal], it'll be a good lesson for them to not give up and that their time will come.

"Now everyone at home is realising that you can get something good out of sport. I want to stay on this train so that everyone can enjoy sport and enjoy their life."

Lamichhane can look to Rashid Khan for inspiration after the Afghanistan spinner took the 2017-18 BBL by storm.

Rashid excelled as Adelaide Strikers claimed their maiden title and the 20-year-old sensation will play a key role in their bid to retain the title.

The Stars will be expecting big things from Dwayne Bravo after luring the all-rounder following his departure from city rivals the Renegades 

England captain Joe Root will make his BBL debut for the Sydney Thunder along with clean-striking team-mate Jos Buttler.

The Strikers travel to the Gabba for the opening match on Wednesday and it would be no surprise to see Rashid bamboozle Brisbane Heat batsmen in another BBL which the spinners will have a big say in.

Omnisport
NEWS
Sandeep Lamichhane: Interesting facts about the...
RELATED STORY
Sandeep Lamichhane: The wonder kid from Nepal
RELATED STORY
Big Bash League 2018-19: The 3 strongest teams in the fray
RELATED STORY
Sandeep Lamichanne signs for Big Bash League 
RELATED STORY
Big Bash League 2018-19: When and where to watch, live...
RELATED STORY
Steve Smith and David Warner return to action in style
RELATED STORY
Big Bash 2018-19: A look at all the squads announced till...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Perth Scorchers - the most successful team in Big...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Sydney Sixers - The inaugural Big Bash League...
RELATED STORY
Ball Tampering News: Decision on David Warner, Steve...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test | 10:00 PM
SL 282/10 & 259/3 (102.0 ov)
NZ 578/10
Day 4 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail New Zealand by 37 runs with 7 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
| Tomorrow, 03:45 AM
Brisbane Heat Women
Melbourne Stars Women
BRH-W VS MLS-W preview
| Today
HBH-W 173/7 & 10/2 (1.0 ov)
PRS-W 173/6 & 16/0 (1.0 ov)
Match tied (Perth Scorchers win the one-over eliminator)
HBH-W VS PRS-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us