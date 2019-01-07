Baroda in driver's seat against Karnataka

Vadodara, Jan 7 (PTI) On a day when as many as 22 wickets fell on the 22 yards, Vishnu Solanki and Deepak Hooda smashed brilliant fifties to help Baroda take a crucial 111-run lead over Karnataka in the Group A Ranji Trophy match here Monday.

Asked to bowl first, Baroda dismissed Karnataka for 112 before the hosts scored 223 runs, riding on Sonalki's 69 and a 60-ball 51 by Hooda, to take a crucial lead over their rivals.

In the second innings, Karnataka were 13 for 2, trailing Baroda by 98 runs at stumps.

Krishnamurthy Siddharth and Karun Nair are batting on 11 and two, respectively at close.

Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt picked both the wickets.

Lukman Meriwala (3/22), Bhatt (3/27), Rishi Arothe (2/34) and Soaeb Tai (2/7) were among the wicket-takers for Baroda, while Shreyas Gopal (4/47) and Shubhang Hegde (4/74) emerged as the wrecker-in-chief for Karnataka.

As the bowlers made merry, Solanki and Hooda were the only batsmen who got half centuries 69 and 51 runs, respectively.

For Karnataka, they had to be satisfied with captain Manish Pandey being the top-scorer with 43 runs.

Karnataka made a disappointing start as they were 31 for five in 9.5 overs after left-arm pacers Arothe and Meriwala wreaked havoc.

Opting to bat first, Karnataka lost openers Dega Nischal and Ravikumar Samarth for zero and eight, respectively.

Nischal was cleaned up by Meriwala and Samarth was caught by Mitesh Patel off Arothe, as the visitors began their match on a bad note.

Krishnamurthy Siddharth and test discard Karun Nair did not last long either as they fell to Arothe and Meriwala, after scoring four and 12, respectively.

Shreyas Gopal was out first ball that he faced off Meriwala as the Karnataka lad gave a catch to Deepak Hooda.

Struggling at 31 for five, Pandey and B R Sharath stitched a crucial 54 runs partnership for sixth wicket.

Sharath was bowled by Bhatt after scoring 30 runs and Pandey, who had smashed a ton in the last match against Chhattisgarh, top-scored for visitors with 43 runs, before he was cleaned up by Tai.

Karnataka lost last three wickets after adding three runs, with Bhatt and Tai running through the tail-enders.

In reply, Baroda began their innings on similar lines, losing two quick wickets -- Kedar Devdhar (0) and Aditya Waghmode (10) -- within ten overs.

However, Solanki and Hooda sketched 119 runs partnership for third wicket, which gave an impetus to the hosts.

Solanki was later cleaned up by Shreyas, while Shubhang Hegde picked up Hooda's wicket after he gave a catch to Nischal.

Krunal Pandya and Mithesh Patel did not stay long, departing after making seven and nine respectively. They were sent back by Gopal in quick succession.

Baroda lost their last four wickets after adding 51 runs.

Brief scores:

Karnataka first innings: 112 all out in 31.2 overs (Manish Pandey 43; Lukman Meriwala 3/22)

Baroda first innings: 223 all out in 51 overs (Vishnu Solanki 69, Deepak Hooda 51; Shreyas Gopal 4/47)

Karnataka second innings 13/2 in 4 overs. (K Siddharth 11; Bhargav Bhatt 2/7)

Karnataka trail by 98 runs