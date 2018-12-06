Bihar shot out Arunachal for 84; Dogra slams 253

Patna, Dec 6 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Ashutosh Aman foxed the lower order with a four-wicket haul as Bihar shot out Arunachal Pradesh for 84 in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match here Thursday.

In reply, opener Indrajit Kumar's unbeaten 127 helped Bihar take a 166-run lead at stumps on the first day.

Electing to bowl, Bihar medium pacers Vivek Kumar (3/26) and Rehan Khan (2/17) gave early breakthroughs before Ashutosh ran through the lower order at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium.

Only two of Arunachal Pradesh batsmen, opener Techi Doria (33) and Neelam Obi (21) could get to double digits as the visitors folded their first innings in 39.5 overs.

At the Krishnagiri Stadium in Wayanad, veteran Paras Dogra slammed a career-best 253 off just 244 balls to propel Puducherry to 418/4 after Sikkim opted to bowl.

The 34-year-old slammed 30 fours and seven sixes in his innings. He got support from Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (78) and Damodaren Rohit (59).

In Dimapur, debutant Mayank Raghav struck an unbeaten century to put Manipur in a commanding positon against hosts Nagaland, who were bundled out for 126.

Raghav's unbeaten 109 took Manipur to 173/3 for a 47-run first innings lead.

Earlier, Manipur medium pacers led by Kabrambam Meitei (3/46) rattled the Nagaland top order to reduce them to 15/4 inside eight overs.

There was no resistance from the Nagaland batsmen with Priyojit Singh (3/20) and Thokchom Singh (3/32) also claiming three apiece to bowl them out in the post-lunch session.

In reply, Manipur lost opener Prafullomani Singh off the first ball to Suyal but Lakhan Rawat and Raghav added 68 runs for the first wicket.

After Rawat's dismissal, Raghav put on 73 runs for the third wicket with skipper Yashpal Singh (35) to give them the lead.

Brief Scores:

In Dehradun: Meghalaya 294/5; 84 overs (Puneet Bisht 154, Yogesh Nagar 91; Dhanraj Sharma 2/72, Sunny Rana 2/73). vs Uttarakhand.

In Dimapur: Nagaland 126 (Paras Sehrawat 27 not out; Priyojit Singh 3/20, Thokchom Singh 3/32, Kabrambam Meitei 3/46). Manipur 173/3 (Mayank Raghav 109 batting, Yashpal Singh 35; Abrar Kazi 1/30).

In Patna: Arunachal Pradesh 84; 39.5 overs (Tecchi Doria 33; Ashutosh Aman 4/26, Vivek Kumar 3/26, Rehan Khan 2/17). Bihar 250/1; 48 overs (Indrajit Kumar 127 batting, Babul Kumar 72 batting, K Rajnish 45).

In Wayanad: Puducherry 418/4; 90 overs (Paras Dogra 253, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu 78, Damodaren Rohit 59) vs Sikkim