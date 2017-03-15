Boult out, Southee in, Broom to debut in second test

by Reuters News 15 Mar 2017, 07:00 IST

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Left arm pace bowler Trent Boult will miss New Zealand's second test against South Africa after failing to recover from a leg injury he sustained in the first game in Dunedin, fellow opening bowler Tim Southee said.

Southee, who was omitted for the game at University Oval as New Zealand opted for two spinners, will replace Boult in the starting side.

Batsman Neil Broom will also make his test debut in place of the injured Ross Taylor, Southee said, though they had still not finalised the remainder of their team for the match at the Basin Reserve starting on Thursday.

"There are a still couple of question marks around a couple of the players," Southee told reporters on Wednesday, with much of the debate in New Zealand around whether Jeetan Patel or Mitchell Santner would be the first-choice spinner if the hosts revert to a three-pronged pace attack.

