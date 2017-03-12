Broom to replace Taylor in New Zealand squad for second test

by Reuters News 12 Mar 2017, 09:24 IST

Cricket - World Twenty20 cricket tournament practice session - Dharamsala, India, 17/03/2016. New Zealand's Ross Taylor gestures during a news conference. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Neil Broom has been called into New Zealand's squad for the second test against South Africa after batsman Ross Taylor was ruled out due to a torn calf muscle, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Sunday.

Taylor retired hurt in New Zealand's first innings of the first test while on eight, but returned at number 11 to support Neil Wagner as the hosts eked out a 33-run lead.

The test ended in a draw after the final day was washed out due to heavy rain.

The 33-year-old Broom, who was recalled to the limited overs side late last year as a replacement for Taylor, will make his test debut at the Basin Reserve.

Coach Mike Hesson said it was Broom's experience in 15-years of first class cricket that had given him the edge over other contenders for the spot.

"We've got an inexperienced batting line up so we were keen to have somebody with plenty of playing experience, someone who can play pace well and Neil has seen a little bit of South Africa before," Hesson told reporters at University Oval.

"We are going to miss Ross and that calming influence in the middle order, but it does provide an opportunity for Neil to step up and show us that he is ready for test cricket."

Left arm pace bowler Trent Boult, who left the field during South Africa's second innings on Saturday with pain in his upper leg, would remain with the squad and be monitored ahead of the match at the Basin Reserve starting on March 16.

Hesson said Boult had improved in the 24 hours since he left the field.

"Boult is better today than yesterday," Hesson added.

"Yesterday he was in discomfort and we decided it wasn't a good idea for him to bowl. We will monitor him over the next couple of days."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)