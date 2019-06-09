×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Captain Morgan applauds England effort and calms Buttler fears

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    09 Jun 2019, 00:16 IST
Eoin Morgan - cropped
Eoin Morgan saw England return to winning ways

Eoin Morgan calmed fears over the injury scare to Jos Buttler that threatened to sour England's thumping Cricket World Cup win over Bangladesh in Cardiff.

The ODI wicketkeeper could not take to the field for Bangladesh's innings on Saturday after suffering a hip injury when batting.

Jonny Bairstow, the Test keeper, took over from Buttler as England ran out winners by 106 runs to get their tournament campaign back on track.

Buttler had cracked 64 from 44 balls, with four sixes, but he was struggling to run between the wickets for a long part of his innings.

England do not have a match until they tackle the West Indies in Southampton on Friday, however, and Buttler might be back for that.

"There's no serious concern with Jos at the moment," captain Morgan said. "He didn't keep in the innings as a precaution. He'll be monitored over the next 48 hours."

After losing to Pakistan at Trent Bridge, England stacked up 386-6 against Bangladesh before bowling out their opponents for 280.

Morgan added: "We knew we would have to improve to win a tough game against Bangladesh and I think in the batting particularly we were outstanding."

Advertisement

Jason Roy plundered 153 and opening partner Jonny Bairstow made 51 as they put on 128 for the first wicket.

"The two boys at the top of the order set a really solid platform and Jason managed to go on and get quite a significant score at a good clip again," Morgan said.

"So that's great to see. He's intimidating to play against when he does score runs."

Man-of-the-match Roy said at the post-match presentation: "It was great to get out there and right our wrongs from the last game and put in a big performance."

Asked about the fact it was the first time he and Bairstow had given England a strong start together in this World Cup - their previous two stands were of one and 12 - Roy was quick to dismiss the statistic.

"We're only three games in," he said. "We've been doing pretty well together over the last couple of years so we've got nothing much to worry about, I don't think. We'll just go out there and get the job done."

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza praised Shakib Al Hasan, who made a fine century of 121 to hold up England.

Mortaza said: "He's playing so well for us, batting at number three, giving so much depth in the batting. His bowling also has been fantastic. There's a long way to go, still six matches left, and hopefully the other boys will come and step up."

Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan provides an update on Jos Buttler's injury
RELATED STORY
Mercurial Pakistan stun England despite Root and Buttler hundreds
RELATED STORY
'Below par' England were outfielded - Morgan
RELATED STORY
England captain Morgan back batting as Wood sits out
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 1, England vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Morgan not ruling out Wood and braced for Pakistan 'A-game'
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 6, Eng vs Pak: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for England
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa-Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 6, England vs Pakistan, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 14 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 12 | Today
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 162/3 (30.0 ov)
LIVE
New Zealand need 11 runs to won from 20.0 overs
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us