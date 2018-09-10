Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cook out for 147 in England farewell

Omnisport
NEWS
News
206   //    10 Sep 2018, 19:53 IST
AlastairCook - cropped
Alastair Cook was out for 147 in his final Test innings

England opener Alastair Cook's final England innings ended when he was removed on 147 in the fifth Test against India at the Oval.

Cook edged Hanuma Vihari to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to bring his brilliant last knock for his country to a close, the India debutant having ended a 259-run partnership with skipper Joe Root with the previous ball.

The India team subsequently gathered in the middle to applaud the left-hander as he walked back to the pavilion to a rapturous ovation from all sections of the ground.

Cook was the toast of the Oval earlier on Monday when he brought up his 33rd Test century in his 161st appearance in the longest format.

The 33-year-old, who scored an unbeaten 104 on his Test debut in India in 2006, reached three figures from his 210th delivery in unorthodox fashion when Jasprit Bumrah fielded a single and hurled the ball to the boundary for overthrows.

The Essex batsman ends his international career fifth on the all-time Test runs list on 12,472.

Omnisport
NEWS
India seek redemption as England eye fitting farewell for...
RELATED STORY
Alastair Nathan Cook - The 'Chef' Who Stood Tall For England
RELATED STORY
Mixed feelings for Cook as England waste early platform
RELATED STORY
Record-breaking Cook to end England cricket career
RELATED STORY
Cook extends final innings, England builds lead over India
RELATED STORY
The Phenomenon Called Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook retires: Career in pictures
RELATED STORY
England v India, 5th Test Day 1 Session 2 : India spill...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 gritty knocks of Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks by Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 58/3 (18.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: India need 406 runs to win
ENG VS IND live score
| 09:30 AM
DUR 92/7 (27.3 ov)
SSX
Day 1 | Stumps: Sussex elected to bowl.
DUR VS SSX live score
| 09:30 AM
LEI 100/10
WAR 190/3 (55.1 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Warwickshire lead Leicestershire by 90 runs with 7 wickets remaining
LEI VS WAR live score
| 09:30 AM
GLA 137/10
GLO 133/5 (55.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Gloucestershire trail Glamorgan by 4 runs with 5 wickets remaining
GLA VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us