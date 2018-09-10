Cook out for 147 in England farewell

England opener Alastair Cook's final England innings ended when he was removed on 147 in the fifth Test against India at the Oval.

Cook edged Hanuma Vihari to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to bring his brilliant last knock for his country to a close, the India debutant having ended a 259-run partnership with skipper Joe Root with the previous ball.

The India team subsequently gathered in the middle to applaud the left-hander as he walked back to the pavilion to a rapturous ovation from all sections of the ground.

Cook was the toast of the Oval earlier on Monday when he brought up his 33rd Test century in his 161st appearance in the longest format.

The 33-year-old, who scored an unbeaten 104 on his Test debut in India in 2006, reached three figures from his 210th delivery in unorthodox fashion when Jasprit Bumrah fielded a single and hurled the ball to the boundary for overthrows.

The Essex batsman ends his international career fifth on the all-time Test runs list on 12,472.