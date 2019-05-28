×
Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Universe Boss' Gayle ready to rule in ODI swansong

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    28 May 2019, 12:30 IST
ChrisGaylecropped
West Indies opener Chris Gayle

The self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' is targeting world domination once again in his one-day international swansong at the Cricket World Cup.

Box-office superstars from far and wide have descended on England and Wales for a sporting extravaganza that will bring Chris Gayle's illustrious ODI career to an end.

Gayle has had spectators on the edge of their seats for two decades on the international stage and the West Indies batsman is unlikely to bow out quietly.

The 39-year-old opener made an explosive Windies return against England in February, blasting two hundreds and as many half-centuries.

Gayle has never been shy to come to the party on and off the field, blowing away bowling attacks from all over the world and celebrating like the 'King' that he also christened himself.

Although he probably moves his feet more on the dancefloor than at the crease, Gayle's incredible eye, sheer power and timing still make him a big danger on the world stage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Power Couple! @triplecenturysports

A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on

The big-hitting Jamaican, a two-time World Twenty20 champion and ICC Champions Trophy winner 15 years ago, warned he is ready to do more damage at the top of the order in his final World Cup.

"Youngsters coming at my head - it's not as easy as it was like one time before" the veteran told cricket.com.au. "I was quicker then.

"But they'll be wary. They know what the 'Universe Boss' is capable of. I'm sure they will have it in the back of their mind, 'Hey, this is the most dangerous batsman they've ever seen in cricket.'"

When asked if he thinks bowlers are scared of him, Gayle replied: "Go ask them on camera. They're going to say, no, they're not scared. But you ask them off the camera, they going to say, 'Yeah, he's the man. He's the man.'

"I'm always enjoying the battle against fast bowlers, it's good. Sometimes those things actually give you extra drive as a batter. When you have a battle, I like those challenges."

With 10,151 ODI runs - including 25 hundreds - under his belt, there is no wonder Gayle has such a swagger as big as his huge frame.

Gayle is gearing up to get the best limited-overs bowlers in the world dancing to his tune and it would be no surprise to see him end his ODI career on a high note.

