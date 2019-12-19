×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Cummins gets record IPL deal and joins Morgan at big-spending KKR

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19 Dec 2019, 20:30 IST
Pat Cummins - cropped
Australia bowler Pat Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders splashed out a record INR 15.5 crore for Australia star Pat Cummins in the IPL auction on Thursday.

Cummins had been the subject of bids from both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals before Knight Riders gazumped their rivals.

The deal, worth roughly $2.2million, makes Cummins the most expensive overseas buy in IPL history.

The top-ranked Test bowler previously played in Kolkata in 2014 and 2015, along with Delhi Capitals in 2017. He missed the 2018 tournament with Mumbai Indians through injury.

Cummins has 17 wickets, at a rate of 29.35, in his 16 career IPL matches to date.

He is joined at Knight Riders by England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, whose reward for 2019 Cricket World Cup success is a much-improved deal.

Morgan, who is set to lead England again at the 2020 T20 World Cup, fetched INR 5.25 crore - more than double his wage for Kings XI Punjab in his most recent appearance in 2017.

Meanwhile, Cummins was not the only quick to welcome a big contract on Thursday, as debutant Sheldon Cottrell went to Kings XI for INR 8.5 crore.

Advertisement

And Indians signed Nathan Coulter-Nile for INR 8 crore.

Rajasthan Royals brought Jaydev Unadkat back for a third straight year, this time for a more modest INR 3 crore having spent top fees on the 28-year-old at the past two tournaments.

Glenn Maxwell went to Kings XI for INR 10.75 crore, while Royal Challengers sent INR 10 crore to Chris Morris.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 10:30 AM
PAK 191/10
SL 64/3 (19.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail Pakistan by 127 runs with 7 wickets remaining
PAK VS SL live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
IND 387/5 (50.0 ov)
WI 280/10 (43.3 ov)
India won by 107 runs
IND VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 01:30 PM
India
West Indies
IND VS WI preview
2nd T20I | Today
ENG-W 185/5 (20.0 ov)
PKW 101/5 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 84 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Australia in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
Mzansi Super League
India A Women in Australia 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us