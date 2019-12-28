×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Cummins stars as Australia close in on victory against New Zealand

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 28, 2019
Dec 28, 2019 IST
Australia - Cropped
Australia celebrate

Australia closed in on victory in the second Test against New Zealand after dominating in Melbourne on Saturday.

Pat Cummins (5-28) starred at the MCG as the Black Caps were bowled out for just 148 in response to Australia's first-innings 467.

The hosts' pace attack have put their team in position for an unassailable 2-0 series lead as Cummins and James Pattinson impressed.

Australia decided not to enforce the follow on, reaching 137-4 – a lead of 456 runs – at stumps on day three.

The Black Caps resumed at 44-2, but superb bowling by Australia early in the day saw them take complete control.

Cummins and Pattinson (3-34) were particularly impressive, while Mitchell Starc (2-30) grabbed a couple of late wickets.

Bowling with superb accuracy throughout the first session, Cummins and Pattinson forced New Zealand's batsmen to play at most deliveries and it brought success under cloudy skies in hot and humid weather.

Ross Taylor (4) fell to Cummins, although Marnus Labuschagne put down a chance at third slip which deflected to Joe Burns at first.

Advertisement

Cummins had Henry Nicholls lbw off the next ball, while a diving Steve Smith dropped Tom Latham on nine off Pattinson.

Latham was able to provide some resistance to Australia's pace attack as BJ Watling (7) and Colin de Grandhomme (11) fell cheaply.

Cummins removed Latham shortly after lunch and the tail followed despite Neil Wagner's unbeaten 18.

Australia opted not to enforce the follow on before David Warner (38) and Burns (35) contributed most before stumps, with Matthew Wade (15) and Travis Head (11) unbeaten.

Smith fell to Wagner (2-38) for the fourth time in the series and to another short ball as the star batsman made seven, but Australia are in command.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test
RSA 284/10 & 84/4 (24.4 ov)
ENG 181/10
LIVE
Day 3 | South Africa lead England by 187 runs with 6 wickets remaining
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd Test | 05:00 AM
AUS 467/10 & 137/4 (45.0 ov)
NZ 148/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead New Zealand by 456 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 14
SYT 18/0 (2.1 ov)
SYS
LIVE
Sydney Thunder won the toss and elected to bat.
SYT VS SYS live score
SOU 21/1 (4.0 ov)
INU
LIVE
India Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
SOU VS INU live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
India Under 19s in South Africa 2019
India A Women in Australia 2019
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us