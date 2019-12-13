×
Dwayne Bravo comes out of T20 International retirement

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13 Dec 2019, 16:42 IST
Bravocropped
Former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo

Former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo has come out of Twenty20 International retirement at the age of 36.

The all-rounder has not played for the Windies for over three years but is hoping to force his way into the defending champions' squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Bravo revealed he would only be available to play international cricket in the shortest format.

He posted on Instagram: "Today I confirm the announcement of my decision to return to international cricket to all my fans and well-wishers all around the world.

"It's no secret that this big announcement has come as a result of the changes made at the administration level.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Champion is back! #Champion ——————————————————————— Today I confirm the announcement of my decision to return to International Cricket to all my fans and well wishers all around the world. It’s no secret that this big announcement has come as a result of the changes made at the administration level. For a while now I have been contemplating my return to international cricket and my decision was solidified by these positive changes. With the current leadership of coach Phil Simmons and captain Kieron Pollard I’m really excited about this come back and about the chance to be part of something really special. We have a lot of young talent on the team as well as cricketers with a wealth of experience such as Pollard, Simmons and Jason Holder and I believe that I can contribute to a positive change. With a powerful team such as ours we can definitely rebuild the WI T20 cricket team on and off the field and improve our rankings. I will remain fully committed to WI T20 team once selected. Thank you to all my fans and supporters for your continuous support as always.

A post shared by Dwayne Bravo Aka Mr. Champion (@djbravo47) on

"For a while now I have been contemplating my return to international cricket and my decision was solidified by these positive changes.

"With the current leadership of coach Phil Simmons and captain Kieron Pollard I'm really excited about this come back and about the chance to be part of something really special.

"We have a lot of young talent on the team as well as cricketers with a wealth of experience such as Pollard, [Lendl] Simmons and Jason Holder and I believe that I can contribute to a positive change.

"With a powerful team such as ours we can definitely rebuild the WI T20 cricket team on and off the field and improve our rankings. I will remain fully committed to WI T20 team once selected."

Bravo took 3-37 in the Windies' dramatic T20 World Cup final win over England in 2016.

