×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England ready to scrap for wins in Sri Lanka – Bairstow

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    05 Oct 2018, 03:42 IST
Jonny Bairstow - cropped
Jonny Bairstow celebrates for England

Jonny Bairstow says England are prepared to show "guts" and "grit" to get results against Sri Lanka in their one-day international series.

Touring England will play the first of five ODIs on October 10, with pressure on the world's top team in the format to deliver.

While Bairstow is keen for England to score runs and play exciting cricket, he is confident they will be adaptable and ready to cope with whatever conditions await them at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

"If you look at the pitches for South Africa [against Sri Lanka], they looked like good cricket pitches," Bairstow said.

"Whether they change their tactics and produce pitches that are slightly different for us, so be it. We've got to prepare like that's the case.

"Yes, we'd like to play on good pitches and, yes, we'd like to have high-scoring games, but we're prepared to guts it out and grit it out if needed. Both teams have to bat and bowl on them, whether it's batting first or bowling first, under lights or through the day.

"We've experienced these challenges before in India and Bangladesh and come out on top, so we're confident going into the series. We like to think the majority of our players have experienced conditions around the world."

Omnisport
NEWS
Sri Lanka announces ODI and Test squads to face England 
RELATED STORY
Burns, Denly and Stone in England squad for Sri Lanka Tests
RELATED STORY
England Test squad to face Sri Lanka announced
RELATED STORY
Bairstow to keep wicket as England name unchanged team...
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can revive Sri Lanka in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Bairstow wants to resume wicket-keeper role for England
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Furious Angelo Mathews hits out at Sri...
RELATED STORY
What Sri Lanka's ouster from the Asia Cup means for Sri...
RELATED STORY
5 worst defeats for Sri Lanka in ODIs
RELATED STORY
ICC continues investigation of 'serious' corruption...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us