England v India: Hosts under huge pressure to step up

England head coach Trevor Bayliss and captain Eoin Morgan

England must stand up and be counted under huge pressure when they face India in a crunch Cricket World Cup clash at Edgbaston on Sunday.

The hosts came into the tournament as favourites, but they are in danger of missing out on a semi-final spot following successive defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia.

Wins against India and New Zealand in their final group games will guarantee England a last-four berth, but anything less will leave them vulnerable to results elsewhere.

Virat Kohli's men, meanwhile, are the only unbeaten side in the competition and need just one point from three matches to be sure of progressing.

Opener Jason Roy (hamstring) could come back into the England side on what is expected to be a great batting track, but paceman Jofra Archer (side strain) is a doubt.

In-form India paceman Mohammed Shami looks set to retain his place for India, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (hamstring) unlikely to be risked.

TOURNAMENT SO FAR

Eoin Morgan's England started strongly by hammering South Africa, but have gone on to lose against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia, failing to complete run-chases on each occasion.

Late starters India also thumped the Proteas in their opener and made a statement by beating Australia. They were run close by Afghanistan, but on the whole they have been impressive in their five wins. Their clash with New Zealand was washed out.

WHAT THEY SAID

England captain Morgan: "I think we're in an extremely lucky position. To be in playing in a home World Cup for your own country is an extremely privileged position to be in and presents a huge opportunity. [There are] two more group-stage games left. If we win the two, we go through to the semi-finals, if we win that, we get through to a World Cup final. There's still a lot on the line, and we're really looking forward to it."

India skipper Kohli: "Everyone is a bit surprised, we thought England is probably going to dominate in their own conditions, but as I said at the beginning of the tournament in the press conference, that pressure is going to be a massive factor to handle and low scores are going to be defended. I said that because I have played two World Cups and that usually happens in such a big tournament where all teams are very strong."

OPTA FACTS

- England have won three of their last four men's ODIs against India, losing one. The last three matches of that span were played in England last year, with India winning the first in Nottingham before the hosts bounced back to win the next two games.

- India have won 16 of their last 17 completed Cricket World Cup matches.

- England have won their previous three ODIs at Edgbaston, their last defeat at the venue in Birmingham coming in 2014 against India.