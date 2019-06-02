×
England v Pakistan: Favourites targeting more Trent Bridge torment

Omnisport
NEWS
News
34   //    02 Jun 2019, 21:02 IST
Englandcropped
England celebrate beating South Africa

England will be expected to inflict more pain on struggling Pakistan in their second game of the Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge on Monday.

Eoin Morgan's side started their bid to be crowned world champions in the 50-over format for the first time with a 104-run thumping of South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.

England thrashed Pakistan 4-0 in a recent ODI series, piling on the runs as the ICC Champions Trophy holders failed to halt their losing streak.

Pakistan's run of ODI defeats was extended to 11 when they were crushed by West Indies in their opening match of the tournament in Nottingham on Friday.

England have posted the highest two scores in ODI cricket on the track that will be used for the clash with Pakistan, so there may be some trepidation on the part of the bowlers 

Fast bowler Mark Wood could be provided his chance given the way Pakistan struggled with the short stuff against the Windies.

TOURNAMENT SO FAR

Ben Stokes produced a man-of-the-match performance as England dismantled the Proteas, taking one of the great catches after top scoring with 89. The all-rounder also took 2-12 to finish off Faf du Plessis' side.

It was a totally different story for Pakistan in Nottingham, where they were bounced out by the hostile Windies attack inside 22 overs. Chris Gayle then smashed a quick half-century as West Indies took only 13.4 to reach their target.

 

WHAT THEY SAID

England skipper Morgan: "We're preparing for Pakistan at their best. Only two years ago they were the best side in the Champions Trophy, they turned us over, they turned India over. We'll be preparing as best we can for their A-game."

Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood: "It's true that we have lost 11 games and we are in search of one win. We have set our plans for that and just need proper execution to achieve that. This team has the ability to bounce back and, god willing, we will do tomorrow."

 

OPTA FACTS

- The two highest totals in ODI history have come at Trent Bridge, England posting 481-6 against Australia in 2018 and 444-3 versus Pakistan three years ago.

- Pakistan's 105 all out against the Windies was their second-lowest World Cup total.

- England have won 16 of their last 17 completed ODI matches played on home soil and have not been beaten when chasing at home in an ODI since 2015.

