Gabriel not ready for West Indies return

Shannon Gabriel continues to be sidelined for West Indies after being left out of the first two ODIs with India.

by Omnisport News 19 Jun 2017, 15:17 IST

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel

West Indies have kept faith with the one-day international squad that drew 1-1 with Afghanistan for the opening two matches with India later this week.

Despite the disappointing performance against minnows Afghanistan the same 13-man squad will be in contention to face India in Trinidad.

That means there is no return for seamer Shannon Gabriel as he continues to recover from an injury suffered in the second Afghanistan ODI.

The Windes' premier fast bowler will instead continue rehabilitation as he battles to be fit for the final three matches.

Captain Jason Holder will lead the team - who missed out on the ICC Champions Trophy due to their lowly ODI ranking.

All eyes will be on the form of Marlon Samuels after he top scored in the series with Afghanistan with 146 runs, while Kesrick Williams was the pick of the bowlers with eight wickets at 6.09.

India arrive in the Caribbean on the back of defeat in the Champions Trophy final to fierce rivals Pakistan, Virat Kohli's team thrashed by 180 runs at The Oval on Sunday.

West Indes squad: Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shai Hope (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammad, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kesrick Williams