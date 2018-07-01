Hyderabad Sailing Week 2018 from July 3

Hyderabad, Jul 1(PTI) The 'Hyderabad Sailing Week,' the multiclass national level sailing championship will begin at the Hussain Sagar lake here from July 3.

The championship is now in its 33rd year, and over two hundred sailors from all over the country are expected to participate in this year's event, Major General TSA Narayanan, Vice Commodore, EME Sailing Association said here today.

The National Sailing Coaching Camp was conducted from June 17 to June 30 as a precursor to the main event.

The Hyderabad Sailing Week will also include National level Seminar on 'Race Management,' he said.

"Hyderabad is a popular destination for sailing in the country. The wind conditions in JuneJuly are most favorable in the Hussain Sagar lake to hone the skills in boat handling and understanding wind shifts," he added.

"This is a landmark year for the EME Sailing Association as this year the event has been accredited as the Yachting Association of India (YAI) National Ranking event where in the performance of the sailors will be ranked, which will give them points for selection into National Team,"Narayanan said in a release.

Telangana's Minister for IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao will be the chief guest for the opening ceremony, it said.

Major Alok Kumar, Honorary Secretary, EME Sailing Association said the event will see the biggest congregation of sailors in the country.

Earlier, a Green Brigade walk with an awareness theme of 'Fit Hyderabad Swachh Hyderabad' and a massive human chain formation under 'Save Lake Campaign' were organised by the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME).

About 6000 students, NCC cadets, army personnel, youth and general public formed a human chain all around Hussain Sagar lake.

The 3.5 Kilometer Green Brigade walk was flagged off by former Indian Cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin, the release added