I don't care what he says - Starc takes another swipe at Warne

Omnisport // 19 Dec 2018, 22:12 IST

Australia left-arm quick Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc will refuse to pay any notice to Shane Warne's criticism as Australia prepare to take on India in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Australia levelled the four-match series at 1-1 earlier this week with victory by 146 runs, Starc picking up five wickets in the match to equal his tally from the opening-Test defeat in Adelaide.

Prior to the meeting in Perth, Warne had claimed that Starc was in danger of losing his place in the XI, but the left-arm quick is used to shrugging off harsh words from the legendary former leg-spinner.

"He's been on my back since I made my debut, so I don't really care what Shane says," Starc said.

"I'm not going to pay attention to him. As long as the coach, the captain, the team and the staff are happy with the role I'm playing and I'm doing that job for the team, that's what matters to me.

"People outside can say what they want. They've been on my back for eight years, it's not going to hurt me if they keep going for the next few years anyway."

The Australian players were quick to celebrate their second-Test win with fans who attended on day five #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jS63dVNPJM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2018