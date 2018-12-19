×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I don't care what he says - Starc takes another swipe at Warne

Omnisport
NEWS
News
171   //    19 Dec 2018, 22:12 IST
MitchellStarc - Cropped
Australia left-arm quick Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc will refuse to pay any notice to Shane Warne's criticism as Australia prepare to take on India in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Australia levelled the four-match series at 1-1 earlier this week with victory by 146 runs, Starc picking up five wickets in the match to equal his tally from the opening-Test defeat in Adelaide.

Prior to the meeting in Perth, Warne had claimed that Starc was in danger of losing his place in the XI, but the left-arm quick is used to shrugging off harsh words from the legendary former leg-spinner.

"He's been on my back since I made my debut, so I don't really care what Shane says," Starc said.

"I'm not going to pay attention to him. As long as the coach, the captain, the team and the staff are happy with the role I'm playing and I'm doing that job for the team, that's what matters to me.

"People outside can say what they want. They've been on my back for eight years, it's not going to hurt me if they keep going for the next few years anyway."

Omnisport
NEWS
Starc: If I listen to Warne, I may as well retire
RELATED STORY
Report: Starc 'furious' over criticism from former Aussie...
RELATED STORY
Watch : Mitchell Starc takes down Nathan Lyon's shorts...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Australian legends slam...
RELATED STORY
Warne reveals who he would pick to bat for his life
RELATED STORY
Johnson offers Starc help ahead of Perth Test
RELATED STORY
Warne is right, Australia Lack a leader
RELATED STORY
"I love Shane Warne" says Kashmir's 7-year-old wonder-kid
RELATED STORY
Harris backing Starc to fire in Perth
RELATED STORY
Player Profile: Mitchell Starc
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Fri, 14 Dec
SL 282/10 & 287/3
NZ 578/10
Match Drawn
SL VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Tomorrow, 11:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
Match 1 | Today
BRH 146/10 (19.4 ov)
ADS 147/5 (19.1 ov)
Adelaide Strikers win by 5 wickets
BRH VS ADS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us