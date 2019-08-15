×
In-demand Mahmood excited by future after Pakistan exit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    15 Aug 2019, 15:30 IST
Mahmoodcropped
Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood

Azhar Mahmood is disappointed he was not invited to meet the committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before his tenure as bowling coach was ended, but says he is in demand as he eyes a new challenge.

The PCB last week announced a revamp of the coaching staff, with head coach Mickey Arthur, bowling coach Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden leaving at the end of their contracts.

Arthur and captain Sarfraz Ahmed met the committee before the decision was made over whether the coaching staff would be offered new deals, yet former Pakistan all-rounder Mahmood was not given the opportunity to state his case to stay on.

The former Pakistan all-rounder felt he should have been allowed to represent himself, but left the role with his head held high two years after playing a big part in the ICC Champions Trophy triumph in England.

Mahmood told Omnisport: "We had some wonderful times. There were a lot of ups and downs in that two-and-a-half-year period, but I worked really hard with this young group of bowlers.

"I would have liked to have been able to represent myself in front of the committee before the decision over contracts was made, but I can move on with dignity and pride over what I achieved.

"I believe I've done a really good job with these guys and they have the potential to become world-class bowlers, so I wish them all the luck.

"Initially I got a two-year contract, which they asked me to extend until after the World Cup. Now it's time to move on and grow further as a coach.

"My aim was to be there and give my best to the country and to the players, I certainly feel I did that.

"Let's see where I end up next. Now people know I'm available, I have a lot of interest coming my way so I need to work out which is the best for my future.

"Even when I was doing the job with Pakistan I got a job offer from Surrey and now people know I am available, there has been more interest."

