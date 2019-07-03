India batsman Rayudu quits after World Cup snub

India batsman Ambati Rayudu

India batsman Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after missing out on the Cricket World Cup.

The 33-year-old was left out of the 15-man squad and did not get the call when Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar suffered tournament-ending injuries.

Rayudu, who played the last of his 55 ODIs against Australia in March, has decided to quit the sport.

In a letter addressed to the Hyderabad Cricket Association that was forwarded to the BCCI, Rayudu said: "I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to the decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game.

India's Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. https://t.co/AP8a8p4Urp — ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2019

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the BCCI and all the state associations that I have represented, which include Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra and Vidharbha.

"I also would like to thank the two IPL franchises MI [Mumbai Indians] and CSK [Chennai Super Kings] for their support. It has been an honour and privilege to have represented our country.

"I would like to thank the captains I have played under - MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and, especially, Virat Kohli, who always had shown great belief in me throughout my career with the Indian team.

"It has been a wonderful journey of playing the sport and learning from every up and down it brought for the last 25 years at various levels. Finally, I would like to thank my family and all the well-wishers who have been with me throughout this wonderful journey."

Rayudu made three ODI hundreds and three half-centuries, averaging 47.05. He also played six Twenty20 internationals.