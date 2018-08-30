Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India unchanged, England bat first at Rose Bowl

Omnisport
NEWS
News
150   //    30 Aug 2018, 15:41 IST
Kohlicropped
India captain Virat Kohli

India named an unchanged Test side for the first time in Virat Kohli's reign and England captain Joe Root opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Rose Bowl.

The tourists kept the five-match series alive with an emphatic 203-run win at Trent Bridge last week and will be relying on the same team as they attempt to draw level at 2-2.

Top-ranked side India had not fielded an unaltered XI in 38 Tests under Kohli before he chose not to tinker for a crucial clash in Southampton.

Kohli revealed that spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is fully fit after stating the spinner had been only "70 per cent" in the third Test due to a hip problem.

Root maintained his perfect record at the toss in the series and will be expecting the batsmen to deliver as they go in search of a series win with a match to spare.

Moeen Ali replaced Ollie Pope and Sam Curran came into the England side in place of the injured Chris Woakes.

 

England team: 

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

India team: 

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

 

 

Omnisport
NEWS
England vs India 2018: Should India bat or bowl first in...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli announced an unchanged XI...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli breaks streak, fields...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test: What to Expect, Weather and...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
England wins toss, bats first vs India in 4th test
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test : Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
India vs England, Fourth Test: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 reasons why India won the 3rd Test
RELATED STORY
Probable Indian Squad for the last 2 Tests against England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 246/10
IND 19/0 (4.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: India trail England by 227 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
Match 21 | Today, 10:00 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Lucia Stars
Start delayed:
KIT VS SLZ live score
| 10:00 AM
GLA 203/10
WAR 445/8 (123.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Warwickshire lead Glamorgan by 242 runs with 2 wickets remaining
GLA VS WAR live score
| 10:00 AM
SOM 399/10
YRK 292/7 (85.4 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Yorkshire trail Somerset by 107 runs with 3 wickets remaining
SOM VS YRK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us