India unchanged, England bat first at Rose Bowl

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 150 // 30 Aug 2018, 15:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India captain Virat Kohli

India named an unchanged Test side for the first time in Virat Kohli's reign and England captain Joe Root opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Rose Bowl.

The tourists kept the five-match series alive with an emphatic 203-run win at Trent Bridge last week and will be relying on the same team as they attempt to draw level at 2-2.

Top-ranked side India had not fielded an unaltered XI in 38 Tests under Kohli before he chose not to tinker for a crucial clash in Southampton.

Kohli revealed that spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is fully fit after stating the spinner had been only "70 per cent" in the third Test due to a hip problem.

Root maintained his perfect record at the toss in the series and will be expecting the batsmen to deliver as they go in search of a series win with a match to spare.

Moeen Ali replaced Ollie Pope and Sam Curran came into the England side in place of the injured Chris Woakes.

England team:

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

India team:

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.