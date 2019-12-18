×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Kohli and Pollard make unwanted history in second ODI

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18 Dec 2019, 21:16 IST
ViratKohli - cropped
India captain Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has become accustomed to achieving what has never been done before at the crease but the India captain will want to forget his latest record in a hurry.

History was made in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, when both captains were out for a golden duck for the first time in an ODI.

Kohli was dismissed first ball by Windies skipper Kieron Pollard before India went on to pile on 387-5 in the second match of the series, openers Rohit Sharma (159) and KL Rahul (102) blasting centuries.

Pollard was then given a taste of his own medicine, the all-rounder caught behind off Mohammed Shami in a brief visit to the middle as India closed in one an emphatic series-levelling victory.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us