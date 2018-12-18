×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kohli: Relentless Australia deserved victory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
76   //    18 Dec 2018, 10:22 IST
ViratKohli-cropped
India captain Virat Kohli (R) shakes hands with Australia skipper Tim Paine (L)

Virat Kohli said Australia were deserving of their second-Test win after India were beaten by 146 runs in Perth on Tuesday.

India were bowled out for 140 on the fifth and final day in Perth as Australia levelled the four-match series at 1-1 heading into Melbourne's Boxing Day Test.

Kohli's side had the chance to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy with victory at Perth Stadium but the tourists were no match for Australia, who wrapped up proceedings by claiming 28-5 after just an hour of play.

India captain Kohli was lively throughout the match, involved in a fierce battle with Australia skipper Tim Paine, who had the last laugh.

"As a team I think we played well in patches which we can hold onto," Kohli said during the post-match presentation as he reflected on the result.

"Australia played much better than us with the bat. [Scoring] 330 on that pitch we felt was a bit too much. They deserved to win. We had the belief we could do it, but they were more relentless and put us in trouble.

"[Our bowlers] are outstanding as a pack, to see them dominate was really good to see and something we want to build on. They are relentless even if they aren't getting wickets which is a great quality."

India opted not to include a spinner for the second Test after Ravichandran Ashwin was ruled out due to injury, while Australia star and man-of-the-match Nathan Lyon (5-67 and 3-39) finished with eight wickets.

Advertisement

"When we looked at the pitch we didn't think about [Ravindra Jadeja] but I thought Nathan bowled really well," Kohli said.  "We never thought we wanted to consider a spinner, we thought four fast bowlers would be enough."

Kohli, who scored 123 runs in the first innings, added: "When you don't win you don't really rank your performances so it's irrelevant because we didn't get the result we wanted. I'm just focused on the next Test."

Omnisport
NEWS
Kohli: India were better and deserved to win
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Virat Kohli knocks against Australia in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Is the Adelaide victory the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India: 5 Unnoticed things from the First Test 
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli In Australia 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: 3 Takeaways from the first...
RELATED STORY
Wouldn't say I was cool as ice, says Kohli after win
RELATED STORY
3 classic T20 chases by Virat Kohli against Australia
RELATED STORY
4 records Virat Kohli can break in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Time for Batsman Kohli to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test | 10:00 PM
SL 282/10 & 259/3 (102.0 ov)
NZ 578/10
Day 4 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail New Zealand by 37 runs with 7 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
1st T20I | Yesterday
BAN 129/10 (19.0 ov)
WIN 130/2 (10.5 ov)
Windies win by 8 wickets
BAN VS WIN live score
| Today
HBH-W 173/7 & 10/2 (1.0 ov)
PRS-W 173/6 & 16/0 (1.0 ov)
Match tied (Perth Scorchers win the one-over eliminator)
HBH-W VS PRS-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us