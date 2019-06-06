×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kohli's hands buzzing with Bumrah's 'outstanding' speed

Omnisport
NEWS
News
102   //    06 Jun 2019, 00:54 IST
KohliBumrah - cropped
Virat Kohli embraces Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli described the difficulty of facing "outstanding" quick Jasprit Bumrah after taking a catch off his team-mate's bowling in India's six-wicket win over South Africa.

Although Rohit Sharma would go on to make an unbeaten 122 to complete a solid chase of 228, the early India hero was Bumrah with a pair of wickets up front.

On his Cricket World Cup debut, he got Hashim Amla for six and then removed Quinton de Kock for 10 as the left-hander edged to Kohli.

The India captain, who said Bumrah was "operating at a different level", held on and explained the pain he felt as a fielder involved in the bowler's dominant spell.

"When you see a bowler bowl and you catch the ball, you understand the heaviness of the ball and the pace," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

"I caught that ball [from De Kock] and, I promise you, for the next 15 minutes my hands were buzzing. I told him, I could feel the pain in my hands. That's how quickly he's bowling.

"The batsmen have literally no time on the ball. It's not like he's giving you any freebies. Forget it with the new ball; with the new ball, he was absolutely outstanding.

"To get Amla out like that, in one-day cricket, I haven't seen that. And then Quinny, as well, he rushed him for pace. He's just brilliant."

Advertisement

Kohli also reserved praise for Rohit and felt India's opening display proved they can back up a teamsheet that makes for daunting reading for opponents.

"Rohit's innings was very special. You need the experienced guys to stand up," the skipper said. "One of the top three getting a hundred is something we bank on regularly.

"He took the responsibility beautifully. KL [Rahul] batted really well with him, showing composure with two down, and MS [Dhoni] was again very, very composed. The way Hardik [Pandya] finished, he's looking in a good head space also.

"It's one thing saying we are good on paper, but you need to go out there and be professional about the victory."

Kohli made just 18 but Rohit was happy to step up, adding: "All the batsmen in the team, it's their role to make sure that whoever is out in the middle can get the job done.

"We can't rely on one or two individuals all the time. It's been the hallmark of this team in the last few years, with somebody coming in, taking the responsibility and getting the job done for the team."

Advertisement
You cannot have 11 Kohlis in the team: Muttiah Muralitharan
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 5 Batsmen with highest strike rate
RELATED STORY
What has Rishabh Pant been doing wrong in ODIs?
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Gooch outsmarts Indians in the World Cup 1987 semi-final
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Looking back at the career of the hero of Sri Lanka's 1996 WC triumph, Aravinda de Silva
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Moin Khan - dependable, brilliant, and a team man to the core
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 2, West Indies vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
Batsmen with the highest proportion of ducks-to-innings in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 batsmen who got out on 99
RELATED STORY
10 Outstanding knocks that came in a losing cause in the IPL
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 8 | Today
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Today
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us