Kohli's hands buzzing with Bumrah's 'outstanding' speed

Virat Kohli embraces Jasprit Bumrah

Virat Kohli described the difficulty of facing "outstanding" quick Jasprit Bumrah after taking a catch off his team-mate's bowling in India's six-wicket win over South Africa.

Although Rohit Sharma would go on to make an unbeaten 122 to complete a solid chase of 228, the early India hero was Bumrah with a pair of wickets up front.

On his Cricket World Cup debut, he got Hashim Amla for six and then removed Quinton de Kock for 10 as the left-hander edged to Kohli.

The India captain, who said Bumrah was "operating at a different level", held on and explained the pain he felt as a fielder involved in the bowler's dominant spell.

"When you see a bowler bowl and you catch the ball, you understand the heaviness of the ball and the pace," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

"I caught that ball [from De Kock] and, I promise you, for the next 15 minutes my hands were buzzing. I told him, I could feel the pain in my hands. That's how quickly he's bowling.

"The batsmen have literally no time on the ball. It's not like he's giving you any freebies. Forget it with the new ball; with the new ball, he was absolutely outstanding.

"To get Amla out like that, in one-day cricket, I haven't seen that. And then Quinny, as well, he rushed him for pace. He's just brilliant."

That winning feeling pic.twitter.com/iV7k14lyRb — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 5, 2019

Kohli also reserved praise for Rohit and felt India's opening display proved they can back up a teamsheet that makes for daunting reading for opponents.

"Rohit's innings was very special. You need the experienced guys to stand up," the skipper said. "One of the top three getting a hundred is something we bank on regularly.

"He took the responsibility beautifully. KL [Rahul] batted really well with him, showing composure with two down, and MS [Dhoni] was again very, very composed. The way Hardik [Pandya] finished, he's looking in a good head space also.

"It's one thing saying we are good on paper, but you need to go out there and be professional about the victory."

Kohli made just 18 but Rohit was happy to step up, adding: "All the batsmen in the team, it's their role to make sure that whoever is out in the middle can get the job done.

"We can't rely on one or two individuals all the time. It's been the hallmark of this team in the last few years, with somebody coming in, taking the responsibility and getting the job done for the team."