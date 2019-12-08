Lakmal contracts dengue fever, withdraws from Sri Lanka squad

Suranga Lakmal has withdrawn from Sri Lanka's squad to face Pakistan after contracting dengue fever.

The fast bowler will not travel with his team-mates on Sunday and has been replaced by Asitha Fernando.

Sri Lanka confirmed the news in a tweet as the squad was preparing to depart for two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Lakmal's absence aside, the tourists boast a full-strength squad, in stark contrast to the one that headed to Pakistan in September and October, when 10 high-profile players withdrew amid security concerns.

Sri Lanka National Team will leave for Pakistan tonight ( 08th December) to take part in a two match test series.

Fast Bowler Suranga Lakmal has contracted dengue and will not travel with the team to Pakistan. Asitha Fernando comes in as the replacement.

The opening Test begins on December 11 and will be the first in Pakistan in a decade.