Livingstone, Crane earn England T20 call-ups

England have named their squad for the forthcoming Twenty20 series against South Africa, naming five uncapped players.

by Omnisport News 12 Jun 2017, 17:23 IST

England's Liam Livingstone.

Liam Livingstone and Mason Crane have been named as two of five uncapped players in England's 16-man squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa.

Livingstone is rewarded for a string of impressive performances for the England Lions and is joined by second-tier colleagues Dawid Malan, Tom Curran and Craig Overton in making the step up.

Leg-spinner Crane's call-up follows his involvement in the North-South Series and his exploits in Australia, where he became the first overseas player since 1985 to represent New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield.

There are six changes to the squad that finished the series in India in February, with Moeen Ali, Jake Ball, Adil Rashid, Joe Root and Ben Stokes rested to take part in the inaugural day-night round of the County Championship, while Tymal Mills (back) is injured.

"The IT20 series against South Africa presents us with an opportunity to incorporate several players who have come through the talent pathway into the senior group," said chairman of selectors James Whitaker. "The squad has an exciting blend of youth and experience and we are looking forward to a competitive series against strong opposition.

"With five uncapped players selected, there is undoubted talent coming through the system and we are excited to see some of these players showcase their skills at the highest level."

Mark Wood will be available for the first match of the series only, Jonny Bairstow will sit out the last match and Overton will miss the first.

The series begins in Southampton on June 21.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Craig Overton, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, David Willey, Mark Wood.