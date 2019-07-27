Malinga: Right time to end ODI career

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 9 // 27 Jul 2019, 03:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga said Sri Lanka must look to the future after ending his illustrious ODI career on a high note against Bangladesh on Friday.

The 35-year-old paceman took 3-38 as Sri Lanka started the three-match series with a resounding 91-run victory over the Tigers.

Malinga was given a guard of honour by his team-mates for his swansong in the 50-over format, which included a brilliant 111 from Kusal Perera.

The quick, who finished his ODI career with an astonishing 338 wickets from 226 matches, stated now is the time to give younger players a chance to showcase their talents.

Lasith Malinga ends his ODI career with 338 wickets, as the 9th highest wicket-taker in the format; third highest for Sri Lanka! #ThankYouMalinga #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/dvRy80DTgj — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) July 26, 2019

"I played the last 15 years for Sri Lanka and it's an honour to play for these people, with the Sri Lankan people behind me." said Malinga, who sits third on the list of Sri Lanka's all-time leading ODI wicket-takers behind Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas.

"We have a new generation for 2023 and need to see who is the best for the next World Cup. It was the right time to go.

"Winning is very important because we are a young team. To survive in cricket you have to be yourself. I hope these young bowlers can put in match-winning performances. We have to look after them."