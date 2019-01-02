×
Mind games? Ashwin added back to India squad after being ruled out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
404   //    02 Jan 2019, 10:58 IST
RavichandranAshwin-cropped
India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin was added back to India's squad, having been ruled out of the fourth and final Test against Australia.

India announced on Wednesday that star spinner Ashwin had failed a fitness test and would miss the Sydney Test with a side strain.

But just hours later, India said "a decision on R Ashwin's availability will be taken on the morning of the Test" ahead of day one at the SCG on Thursday.

Ashwin has missed the past two Tests with an ongoing abdominal issue as India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with victory in Melbourne.

Star seamer Ishant Sharma, meanwhile, was left out of the 13-man squad and replaced by Umesh Yadav with Virat Kohli's team seeking to become the first India side to win a Test series in Australia.

Ishant has taken 11 wickets in the series at an average of 23.81, including three during the Boxing Day Test.

India also recalled opener KL Rahul, who was axed ahead of the third Test at the MCG.

 

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, K Yadav, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

